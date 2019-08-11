Child lifting rumour leads to mob attack in UP

Seven people, including two women, were thrashed by violent mobs over suspicion of child lifting in different parts of Uttar Pradesh in the past 48-hours.

In at least one of the incidents, a youth was allegedly lynched to death by a mob over child lifting suspicion in the state's Firozabad district, about 325 kilometres from here.

The police, however, denied the incident and claimed that the youth had been killed over a rivalry.

The youth, identified as Zafaruddin, was beaten by a frenzied mob in Samrat Nagar area in Firozabad on Friday over alleged child lifting suspicion.

Zafaruddin, who was admitted to the hospital, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night, reports said. While his parents alleged that he was assaulted by a mob over child lifting suspicion, the police denied the same.

Five people, including a woman, were thrashed by violent mobs in different parts of the district in the past 48-hours on child lifting suspicion. The condition of a 60-year old man, who was thrashed by the mob, was stated to be critical.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the incidents, the police said attributing them to the rumours on social media that a child lifters' gang was active in the district.

The district police had to make public announcement asking the people not to pay attention to such rumours.

In another incident in UP's Gonda district, about 200 kilometres from here, a mentally retarded woman was on Saturday brutally thrashed with sticks and lathis after being tied to a tree on a similar suspicion, police said. She was rescued by the police several hours later.

Nine persons were arrested in this connection, the police said.