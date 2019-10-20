Delhi to vote on people's issues: Kejriwal

With Assembly polls just a couple of months away, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his AAP government has a huge pro-incumbency in its favour and the election will take place on the issues of schools, electricity, water and other people's issues.

He said it was a "good sign" for democracy that issues like these are brought to the forefront of elections.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Delhi elections will take place on the issues of schools, hospitals, electricity, water, dengue, pollution, CCTV etc. Good signs for Indian democracy. Huge pro-incumbency in AAP's favour."

His comments came even as the AAP government has fast-tracked several schemes and announcements.

Anticipating announcement of Delhi Assembly elections along with Jharkhand, the AAP has appointed senior leaders Sanjay Singh as its election in-charge and Pankaj Gupta as Campaign Director.

Delhi Assembly's term is coming to end in mid-February and that of Jharkhand in early January next year. Election Commission is empowered to hold elections to an Assembly any time during the last six months of its term.

BJP has also jumped into election mode before the schedule is announced by organising party meetings and assigning leaders with new assignments.

However, it is not clear whether BJP will announce a Chief Ministerial face like it did in 2015 when former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who is now Lt Governor of Puducherry, was named. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and senior Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel are among the contenders.