Former Bagepalli MLA Sriram Reddy dies at 70

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkaballapur,
  • Apr 15 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 02:14 ist
Former Bagepalli MLA G V Sriram Reddy. Credit: DH Photo

Former CPM MLA from Bagepalli and Praja Sangarsha Samiti district convener G V Sriram Reddy (70) died of a heart attack at his Bagepalli residence on Friday.

He had contested Assembly elections eight times from 1985 to 2018 but tasted victory only twice in 1994 and 2004.

Sriram Reddy is credited with organising the CPM in the undivided Kolar district. He had served as CMP state secretary and was also a member of the party’s central committee. He was, however, removed from party positions on charges of misconduct in 2018. Later, he founded Praja Sangarsha Samiti.

In 2021, Sriram Reddy’s health deteriorated after he contracted Covid-19.

The last rites of Sriram Reddy will be held at his native Byrabande in Chintamani taluk at 11 am on Saturday, according to CMP district secretary Munivenkatappa.

