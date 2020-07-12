India's Covid-19 tally nears 8.5L with 28,637 new cases

India's Covid-19 tally nears 8.5 lakh with 28,637 new cases; death toll climbs to 22,674

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2020, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 11:41 ist
Medical staff arrange material for rapid antigen tests for Covid-19. Credit: AFP

India reported a record 28,637 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the country's tally to 8,49,553 as the death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of the infection currently in the country, data updated on the Union health ministry website showed.

"Thus, around 62.93 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the third consecutive day that Covid-19 cases in the country increased by more than 26,000.

Of the 551 new deaths reported, 223 are from Maharashtra, 70 from Karnataka, 69 from Tamil Nadu, 34 from Delhi, 26 from West Bengal, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Andhra Pradesh, 12 from Bihar, 10 each from Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, nine from Telangana, eight each from Assam and Punjab and seven are from Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan reported six deaths each, followed by Odisha with five, Goa with three, Kerala two and Puducherry and Tripura one fatality each.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Delhi

What's Brewing

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

From sublime to ridiculous

From sublime to ridiculous

Diseases without borders

Diseases without borders

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

 