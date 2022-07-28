Insulting, sexist: NCW, 12 state commissions on Adhir Ranjan's 'rashtrapatni' comment

The National Commission for Women as well as members of a dozen state commissions have issued a statement condemning the comments of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, on President Droupadi Murmu, which led to an uproar in the Lok Sabha between the Opposition and treasury benches.

The statement, which was signed by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, said that the comments of Chowdhury, where he referred to the ‘Rashtrapati’ as ‘Rashtrapatni’, was “deeply insulting” and “sexist”.

Also Read | He has already apologised: Sonia on Adhir Ranjan's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

“His words are deeply insulting, sexist and constitute an attempt to humiliate the Hon’ble President. We call upon right-thinking persons to condemn his words in the strongest possible language,” the statement said.

State commission chief of Andhra Pradesh Vasireddy Padma, A S Kumari of Tamil Nadu, Swati Bandopadhyay of West Bengal, Barnali Goswami of Tripura, V Sunitha Laxma Reddy of Telangana, Hema Prova Borthakur of Assam, C Lepcha of Sikkim, Khireno T of Nagaland, Rehana Rayaz Chisti of Rajasthan, Rupali C of Maharashtra, as well as vice chairperson of UP Anju Choudhary, and member of Manipur state commission Th Tiningpham Monsang were the signatories to the letter.