Karnataka to get another round of vaccine on Wednesday: K Sudhakar

Another round of Covid-19 vaccine will be supplied to Karnataka on Wednesday. A discussion was held with the Union Health Ministry's principal secretary regarding the availability, procurement and supply of vaccines, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

As soon as the state procures vaccines, they will be supplied to the districts on the basis of the population of the respective districts, he said.

He also said that all possible measures have been taken to ensure that there is an adequate supply of vaccines. People need not panic.

Karnataka is in the first position in Covid-19 vaccination, among the states in South India, he added.