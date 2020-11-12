Karnataka will get more primary healthcare centres: Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said plans were afoot to open more primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the state and upgrade them to ensure service 24X7 with the help of the World Bank.

The minister added that necessary policy changes would be made to implement the project.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with former health ministers and doctor-MLAs here, Sudhakar said there are 2,300 PHCs in the state at present.

“However, the protocol mandates one PHC for every 30,000 people. But some districts are lagging. More PHCs will be set up with the help of the World Bank, and existing ones will be made functional 24X7,” he said.

“There is a need to improve the quality of services at all levels right from PHCs to big hospitals. We are making policy changes to improve quality. Some doctors are hesitant to serve in rural areas. We will give promotion based on the rural service of medicos,” he said.

“A total of 2,500 doctors, including 1,250 MBBS doctors, 950 specialists and 150 dentists are being recruited. Apart from this, 1,500 resident doctors will also be recruited. Vacant posts in all district hospitals, community health centers and PHCs will be filled by December,” he said adding paramedics will also be recruited shortly.

Policy changes will be made to establish medical colleges in all districts, he added.