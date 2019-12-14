Keeping husband's body at home, woman casts vote

Taking her husband's death in her stride, a woman preferred to honour democracy first by casting her vote before performing the last rites of her husband in Bokaro on Thursday.

Renu Devi left her husband's body at home and went to booth number 87 at Karo Basti in Bermo block and cast her vote during the third of the five-phase polls on Thursday, December 12.

Later she sent her husband's body to the crematorium.

"I learnt to cast my vote before everything from my 63-year-old husband as we have to elect our representative. He died on Wednesday night due to biting cold," Renu Divi told reporters on Friday.

"My husband used to go to the polling booth to cast his vote before doing anything else," she said.

"Following his footstep, I preferred to cast my vote first before doing anything else," she added.

Bokaro Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Mukesh Kumar said that Renu Devi gave a strong message about the importance of democracy.

He said after completion of the five-phase elections a function would be organised to honour Renu Devi because such awareness has a place in a democracy.

The woman said she works as a labourer at Karo Basti siding.