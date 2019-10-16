Maharashtra Polls: Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar attacked

In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad Omraje Nimbalkar was attacked by an unidentified assailant during an election campaign on Wednesday. The attacker managed to give a slip and escape.

The incident took place in Naigaon-Padoli village, reports reaching here said.

Nimbalkar sustained knife injuries and is out of danger.

Nimbalkar was preparing for an election rally when the incident took place.

"I am okay...a few days are left for campaign, do not get disturbed," he said in a statement.