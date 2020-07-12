Maoists blow up 12 buildings in Jharkhand

Maoists blow up 12 forest department buildings in Jharkhand

PTI
PTI, Chaibasa,
  • Jul 12 2020, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 17:57 ist
A part of the forest guest house which was blown up by CPI-Maoist groups at Barkela area in Chaibasa district of Jharkhand, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

In West Singhbhum district, 12 buildings of the forest department were blown up by suspected Maoists, police said on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahatha, a group of armed Maoists had barged into the buildings in Berkela forest area of the district on Saturday night and asked all staffers to vacate the premises.

Several employees were also beaten up by the miscreants, and warned of consequences if they informed the police, he told PTI.

The Naxalites then blew up the buildings, located one after another in the forested area, with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), Mahatha said.

"Preliminary investigation showed that the Maoists had also felled trees in the forest to prepare a route, which they would have possibly used to attack the security forces," the SP said.

A massive search operation is underway in the forest, and more details will be available after further investigation, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jharkhand
Maoists
Naxals

What's Brewing

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

From sublime to ridiculous

From sublime to ridiculous

Diseases without borders

Diseases without borders

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

 