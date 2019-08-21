Minister promises aid for victims

Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday instructed the district administration to provide suitable compensation to the flood survivors, who complained that they have been forgotten after the distribution of Rs 10,000 aid.

A day after being sworn in as a minister, Suresh Kumar visited the flood-hit areas, including the site of the large landslide in Thora village that killed at least 10 people. Flood survivors in Karadigodu, Guhya and other areas told the minister that flood waters which submerged their house, destroyed household appliances and asked how would the Rs 10,000-aid help them sustain.

Livelihood badly hit

Some of them explained that they were dependent on the daily agriculture labour for their living, and ever since the disaster, they have not been getting any work to meet the ends, every day.

The minister promised them that those who have lost the houses will get alternative housing facility and instructed Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy to take steps for distributing adequate compensation.

Alternative shelter

Speaking to reporters, the minister said a report on the damage suffered by Kodagu district will be placed before the Cabinet soon for necessary action.

“About 190 houses have been damaged. Alternative housing will be provided to them as part of rehabilitation project in 12 flood-hit districts,” he said.