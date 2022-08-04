PM urges people to take precaution Covid vaccine dose

PM urges people to take precaution dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine

We should ensure that everybody in our family takes the precaution dose, Modi said

PTI
PTI, Valsad,
  • Aug 04 2022, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 21:17 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to take precaution or booster dose of vaccines against Covid-19.

The PM made the appeal after virtually inaugurating a 250-bed multi-speciality hospital of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission here. “I urge all present here to take precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

On the completion of 75 years of independence, the government has started a campaign of giving free vaccine doses for 75 days,” Modi said, addressing the huge gathering. “We should ensure that everybody in our family and our area or village takes the precaution dose," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccination

What's Brewing

In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list

In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

 