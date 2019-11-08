Rightwing leader Bhide visits Thackeray's residence

PTI
PTI, Mumai,
  • Nov 08 2019, 08:24am ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2019, 08:24am ist
Sambhaji Bhide

Rightwing Hindu leader Sambhaji Bhide visited `Matoshree', the residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, on late Thursday evening, a Sena source said.

However, Thackeray was not home and therefore Bhide, whose arrival was unexpected, could not meet him, said a close aide of the Sena chief.

Bhide's surprise visit to Matoshree came amid the ongoing stand-off between the Sena and BJP, the two saffron allies, over chief minister's post after the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sambhaji Bhide
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Assembly Elections 2019
BJP
Comments (+)
 