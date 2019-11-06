Suicidal for Sena to go with Cong,  NCP: Athawale

It would be suicidal for Shiv Sena to go with Congress and NCP and keep BJP out of power, RPI(A) President and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said.

The RPI(A) chief heads the group of smaller BJP allies RPI(A), Shiv Sangram, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Rayat Kranti Sangathan.

The four allies have backed incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the top job again.

Talking to reporters, Athawale said he is also requesting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress President Sonia Gandhi not to extend any support to Shiv Sena.

"The people of the state has given the mandate to MahaYuti (BJP, Sena and allies) to form the government...the MahaAghadi (Congress, NCP and allies) must respect this mandate and not support Sena," Athawale said.

He also asked Sena to leave the demand for the post of Shiv Sena and settle for the post of Deputy Chief Minister instead.