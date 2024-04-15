How to View Instagram Stories Anonymously

After spending hours analyzing dozens of Instagram viewer tools, it became evident that most of these applications either fell short of meeting our criteria or were non-functional. Most of the apps that were the most recommended by their developers turned out to be real legit aimed at deceiving users and extracting money without delivering on their promises. They have nothing in common with Instagram viewing, so we excluded most IG viewers from consideration.

Nevertheless, we managed to gather a list of the best solutions that are worth considering in 2024:

1. Glassagram – The best private Instagram viewer that works on any device without installation.

2. uMobix – A versatile phone tracker that allows full access to the target Instagram account for iOS and detailed screenshot reporting for Android.

3. xMobi.co – Professional spyware for non-tech-savvy users with an easy-to-navigate UI.

4. Spyic.pro – Top-rated private Insta viewer with additional cell phone monitoring features involved.

5. Inflact.com – A good app for saving stories from any public Instagram account.

6. Pathsocial – Instagram account tracking tool for analyzing the statistics of any IG page.

7. Xnspy.pro – Great spyware tracking 14 social media and IM apps anonymously.