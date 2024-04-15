How to View Instagram Stories Anonymously

Do you want to spy on your ex? Is the target your competitor? Or, are you interested in someone's IG activities but do not want them to see you in their viewer list? The best and the most effective solution to assist you with it is to use an anonymous Instagram story viewer. This way, the account that uploaded the story won't see that you have viewed it and will not get tracked.
This review will tell you about the best Instagram viewer apps to put your incognito hat on. We'll also discuss their core features, pricing, strengths, and weaknesses so that you can choose the most fitting option for you to watch Instagram stories anonymously.
Quick Summary
After spending hours analyzing dozens of Instagram viewer tools, it became evident that most of these applications either fell short of meeting our criteria or were non-functional. Most of the apps that were the most recommended by their developers turned out to be real legit aimed at deceiving users and extracting money without delivering on their promises. They have nothing in common with Instagram viewing, so we excluded most IG viewers from consideration.
Nevertheless, we managed to gather a list of the best solutions that are worth considering in 2024:
1. Glassagram – The best private Instagram viewer that works on any device without installation.
2. uMobix – A versatile phone tracker that allows full access to the target Instagram account for iOS and detailed screenshot reporting for Android.
3. xMobi.co – Professional spyware for non-tech-savvy users with an easy-to-navigate UI.
4. Spyic.pro – Top-rated private Insta viewer with additional cell phone monitoring features involved.
5. Inflact.com – A good app for saving stories from any public Instagram account.
6. Pathsocial – Instagram account tracking tool for analyzing the statistics of any IG page.
7. Xnspy.pro – Great spyware tracking 14 social media and IM apps anonymously.
Best Tools to Watch Instagram Stories Without Them Knowing
With so many apps available online, it's easy to feel overwhelmed when choosing the right one for your budget and IG tracking needs. Avoid wasting money on ineffective products or falling for developers' enticing claims. Here, we discuss the best apps that have proven their reliability, accuracy, and excellent performance. So, keep reading to choose the best one to help you watch Instagram stories without them knowing.
1. Glassagram
Are you restricted, blocked, or simply do not have your own Instagram account created? Do not worry. Glassagram is one of the best solutions designed to solve these problems. With Glassagram, you can watch stories in real-time and save them on your user account for up to three months. So, if you miss the time the story was shared or the user deleted it right after posting, Glassagram has you covered, preserving the fleeting moments for your viewing pleasure.
Access users' highlights, comments, tagged posts, locations, followers, and following lists – all while operating under a blanket of anonymity. Moreover, with the "hot likes" feature, you will be able to detect if someone is excessively engaging with your target account by liking their posts, including older ones.
Pros
● Does not require installation
● Tracks public and private accounts
● Allows tracking IG accounts even if you are blocked or restricted
● Does not require you to have your own IG account created
● Has many Insta tracking features involved
● Saves stories automatically and stores them for up to 3 months in your user space
● Allows downloading any content to your device
● Has an exclusive "hot likes" feature that many IG viewers lack
● Supports all devices and networks
● Works anonymously
● Tracks multiple devices
● 14-day refund policy
Cons
● No free trial
● Can't track DMs
Pricing
The price of this anonymous Instagram story viewer differs by subscription length and the account type (private or public) you want to track.
Public (open) IG accounts viewing:
● 1 month: $50.99/month
● 3 months: $30.03/month
● 12-months: $12.74/month
Private (close) IG accounts viewing:
● 1 month: $74.99/month
● 3 months: $44.99/month
● 12-months: $18.74/month
2. uMobix
This tool has already gained a good reputation online. Offering over four dozen cell phone monitoring features, along with quick installation aided by a detailed setup guide, a complimentary trial, and round-the-clock customer support, it stands as a dependable solution for all your monitoring needs. Do you want to access your target's content or read their text messages shared through Instagram? uMobix will do it for you. Moreover, you can use the Insta stories anonymous app to respond to DM your target gets, meaning you can manage their account as if it were yours. While this option is unavailable for Android, you can still access their DMs and receive screenshot reports of any activity on their cell phone.
Pros
● 40+ cell phone tracking features
● Full access to the target’s IG account (if their device is iOS-operated)
● Screenshot reporting for Android
● Detailed setup guide
● Demo app version
● 48-hour trial app version for $1
● 14-day money refund
● 24/7 live-chat support
Cons
● Requires installation
● One subscription allows tracking one device only
Pricing
The anonymous Instagram story viewer comes in the following packages:
● 1 month: $49.99/month
● 3 months: $29.99/month
● 12 months: $12.49/month
3. xMobi.co
xMobi is a multipurpose cell phone tracker designed to give you access to a wide array of data associated with the selected device. Using the anonymous Instagram story viewer, you can track your target's location, view their browser history, monitor calls, messages, social media and IM apps, and more.
xMobi Instagram tracker allows users to explore posts, chats, and interactions within the platform, analyzing the content shared and the character of their text messages. Even more useful is the ability to identify the primary contacts with whom your target communicates frequently, along with timestamps indicating the last sent or received message.
Pros
● Many cell phone tracking features
● Works in stealth mode
● Different plans available
● Demo app version
● Live chat support
● 14-day money refund
Cons
● No free trial
● Only one device is available for tracking per subscription
Pricing
Here are the plans you can choose from:
● 1 month: $49.99/month
● 3 months: $29.99/month
● 12 months: $12.49/month
4. Spyic.pro
When you log into the website, you'll see the dashboard first. It looks clean and simple, so it's easy to understand. You can quickly find your way around, even if you're not great with technology.
Spyic core features include SMS and call log tracking, keylogging, location tracking, viewing media files, and more. The app supports many social media platforms, including Instagram, which offers access to your target's IG messages. This anonymous Instagram story viewer lets you view all chat messages with timestamps. Additionally, you can access profiles of both recipients and senders, including their Instagram profiles.
Pros
● Has many cell phone tracking features
● Supports iOS and Android devices
● Provides access to the text messages and files to the target's IG account
● It is not visible on the target cell phone
● Encrypts your data
● Works hiddenly
● 14-day money refund
Cons
● Requires installation
Pricing
Regardless of Android or iOS app version, the app is available in three subscription plans:
● Monthly: $49.99/month
● Quarterly: $29.99/month
● Annual: $12.49/month
Buying a year of Spyic presents a massive saving of around 70%, which makes the subscription price much more reasonable.
5. Inflact.com
With Inflact, you can anonymously watch and download stories whenever you want. It automatically saves Instagram stories from any public profile for free, works on any device, and doesn't require installing third-party apps.
It lets you watch Instagram stories online and offline without any limitations from Instagram. The web viewer can access all active stories and highlights from any public Instagram account.
Pros
● Allows to download stories
● Does not require installation
● No need to create fake accounts
● Compatible with all devices
● Instagram photos/videos are downloaded directly to your gallery
Cons
● Does not track private IG accounts
Pricing
● 1 profile: $3.25/month
● 3 profiles: $7.57/month
● 10 profiles: $20.56/month
● 100 profiles: $107.10/month
6. Pathsocial
Pathsocial is a unique Instagram account tracking tool that enables you to analyze the statistics of any IG page. It's ideal for bloggers, marketers, and business owners, providing insights such as follower growth trajectory, engagement rate, daily follower count, top connections, and best-performing hashtags.
While this tool allows you to view the number of followers/followings and the number of posts, it does not provide access to the target's IG content.
Pros
● Good IG tracking tool for businesses
● No installation
● Offers 14-day refund policy
Cons
● Does not allow to track the target's IG content
● IG stories tracking is also not supported
● Does not track DMs
Pricing
There are two options offered: a monthly or annual subscription plan.
Monthly
● Instagram Elite: $64.29/month
● Instagram Core: $45.76/month
Annual
● Instagram Elite: $38.14/month
● Instagram Core: $27.24/month
7. Xnspy.pro
XNSPY wraps up our list of Insta viewer apps. According to the information provided on their website, XNSPY "allows you to view their Instagram photos at a glance, ensuring your kids are safe from online bullies and predators". With a screen recording feature, the app allows users to check their Instagram feed on IGTV, which can capture screenshots periodically whenever the target uses Instagram on their smartphone. The tool provides access to the target's photos and videos, DMs, and even info about every Instagram photo's date and time stamp.
Pros
● Compatible on Android and iOS
● Tracks photos and videos
● Allows you to check the target's DMs
● Additional cell phone tracking features involved
● Easy to install
● User-friendly interface
● Live chat support
Cons
● Does not allow to retrieve the deleted messages
● No free trial
Pricing
Here are the pricing plans:
● 1 month: $49.99/month
● 3 months: $29.99/month
● 12 months: $12.49/month
Regardless of your choice, you will receive a 2-week money refund.
FAQ
Can you view a private Instagram account without following?
Yes. When using the best private Instagram account viewer tools like uMobix, Glassgaram, or XNSPY, you are able to discreetly view someone's private content without needing to follow them. These tools ensure privacy while offering a glimpse into restricted profiles.
Is it legal to use private Insta viewer tools?
If you use a web-based account like Glassagram, tracking any IG account is completely safe and legal. However, with tools that require installation, you may need the target person's permission to track their online activities. The exception applies when the target's IG account belongs to your child under 18 living with you.
Are private Insta viewers safe?
Yes. Private Insta viewer tools are safe as they do not disclose your private data, so the target person does not know you are spying on them.
Conclusion
Explore 7 top-notch Instagram viewer apps, each offering distinct features for monitoring or accessing private accounts. Dive into their pros and cons to make a well-informed decision. With a wide range of options available, finding the perfect app for your Instagram tracking needs is easier than ever. Choose confidently and precisely to fulfill your IG monitoring requirements!