Want to study in the USA? This Edtech startup aims to make that possible with scholarships

The United States of America is a dream destination for many students who aspire to study abroad. And why not? The US is booming in its economy, education and infrastructure. Universities in the USA rank among the highest in the world, produce more billionaires than any other institutions, and provide students with gateways to careers in global hubs such as Wall Street, Hollywood and Silicon Valley.

Dubai-based edtech startup SecuremyScholarship wants to make the dream of studying in the United States a reality for students worldwide. With a commitment to empowering aspiring scholars, the company has set an ambitious goal to disburse a staggering $100 million in university scholarships. This initiative reflects SecuremyScholarship’s dedication to bridging the gap between talented individuals and renowned educational institutions in the USA. As they continue to expand their reach and impact, SecuremyScholarship is poised to play a pivotal role in helping students achieve their academic aspirations in the land of opportunity through its state of the art and first of its kind platform that connects students with scholarships to study in USA as well as other countries around the world.

Affordable higher education possibilities for India's youth are a major concern in a country where quality higher education is typically considered a privilege restricted only to the more affluent. Many aspirants have given up on their goals of enrolling in top-ranked universities across the globe due to the hefty expenses of studying overseas.

Over 500,000 Indian students sought higher education overseas in 2022 alone - a significant number by any standard. A significant portion of these students enrolled for study opportunities in the USA. These figures, however, are a small portion of the 13 million Indian students who turn 18 every year. Ask any of these 13 million young, ambitious Indians and most will tell you that their number one dream destination for their university education is the United States of America. Sadly, fewer than 5% of them can fulfill this dream, underscoring the need for a more efficient system.

Study in the U.S.A with SecureMyScholarship

Aiming to bridge the financial divide for aspiring students, SecureMyScholarship offers guaranteed scholarships and fee waivers in association with its partner institutions. Leveraging its technologically advanced platform, it seamlessly matches students with suitable university scholarship opportunities.

This initiative has already transformed the lives of countless students from India and beyond. Through SecureMyScholarship, students have been able to significantly reduce their university tuition fees, thanks to the platform's transparent and user-friendly interface. More importantly, it ensures the scholarship amounts directly benefit the intended recipients: bright, motivated students whose only limitation is their financial condition.

The brainchild of a father-son duo, Craig and Ian Fernandes, SecureMyScholarship.com was born in November 2021. As NRIs residing in Dubai, their vision was to level the playing field for young individuals from various socioeconomic backgrounds, granting them equal opportunities for top-notch higher education. From its inception, the company has seen rapid growth, growing its team to 25 people across 5 countries and raising over $500,000 from angel investors who believe in the platform’s mission to make education accessible for all.

The SecureMyScholarship.com portal is a treasure trove of opportunities, hosting over 80,000 courses from 300+ partner universities, including over 150 universities in USA. For those eyeing education in the U.S., prominent partners include the likes of Arizona State University, Cleveland State University, and the University of Massachusetts. But the platform's scope isn't limited to the U.S. alone. Students can also explore options with prestigious institutions like the University of Birmingham, Heriot-Watt University, University of Wollongong in Dubai, and University of Sussex, Queen Mary University of London, and Middlesex University in the UK, among others.

Prospective students can easily navigate SecureMyScholarship.com, filtering opportunities based on their program, academic level, budget, and preferred location. In an industry notorious for its opaqueness, the platform is noteworthy for its transparency. Each university's page provides a comprehensive list of available fee waivers, bursaries and scholarships for students. Once they've settled on a choice, students can directly apply for their chosen university and scholarship via the platform by filling a simple application form that takes less than 5 minutes to complete. To maintain quality and accuracy, the dedicated support team at SecureMyScholarship ensures every application is complete before forwarding it to the university for final review. Typically, a student applying to university through SecureMyScholarship.com will receive their university offer letter and scholarship confirmation within one to three weeks post submission. And the cherry on top? The entire application process is absolutely free.

As of September 30, 2023, SecureMyScholarship has been instrumental in connecting students with over $7 million in scholarships, making dreams come true for thousands of students from hardworking families in India and around the world.

