Arun stars again with six for Bosch

By Rahul Naresh
Very close games and tactical football enthralled on Sunday, Day Four, of the NICE DH Cup 2022 intercorporate tournament. It was also a day of upsets with Epsilon losing their top spot to Titan in Group A and Wissen allowing Bosch to replace them in the number one position in Group B.
In the first match of the day, Titan (4) beat Swiss Re (2). Hariprasad Prasad and Shivashankaran displayed consistence. Both scored on both days of the weekend, with two each on Sunday. For Swiss Re Chandrashekara C and Sagar A scored a goal each.
In the following match, Bosch (8) beat Adobe (0) with Arun Kumar starring again. He got past the Adobe goalkeeper six times in a stunning display of dribbling and shooting. Arun Kumar has displayed peak form and a consistent goal-scoring run in the tournament. Umesh Kumar and Arun Roy Patrick chipped in with a goal each, giving Bosch a respectable tally of eight goals.
In the third game of the day, Swiss Re (1) beat Epsilon (0) in a close match. Swiss Re registered their first win of the tournament by digging deep in a tight game. The only goal in the game came from an own-goal by Anish Sekhar.
In Sunday’s last game, IQVIA (2) beat Adobe (1). The game was incredibly tight. The breakthrough was provided by Dinesh Kumar who scored twice in the game for IQVIA. The solitary goal for Adobe was scored by Abdul Hadi.
The last two games of the league stage will be played on Thursday, December 1. Puravankara will take on Swiss Re and HL Klemove will face Adobe.
Points table – NICE DH Cup 2022 – Day IV
Group A:
----------------------------------------------------------
Teams P W L NR Pts
----------------------------------------------------------
Titan 4 3 0 1 10
Epsilon 4 2 1 1 7
Tavant 4 2 2 0 6
Swiss Re 3 1 2 0 3
Puravankara 3 0 3 0 0
Group B:
----------------------------------------------------------
Teams P W L NR Pts
----------------------------------------------------------
BOSCH 4 3 0 1 10
Wissen 4 3 0 1 10
IQVIA 4 2 2 0 6
Adobe 3 0 3 0 0
HL Klemove 3 0 3 0 0
----------------------------------------------------------