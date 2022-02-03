CYTECARE CANCER HOSPITALS - Fighting cancer the right way

Cytecare Hospitals is a 150-bed organ-site focussed cancer hospital at Yelahanka in Bengaluru, is counted among the best oncology centres in India. The hospital’s distinctive approach to cancer treatment comprises a combination of organ site focus (specialised clinical expertise for each type), tumour board (multidisciplinary teams), patient-centricity and clinical research methodologies.
Founded on the principle of ‘Fighting Cancer the Right Way’, Cytecare has the largest oncology team in the country, comprising 22 world-class cancer specialists, strongly guided by national and global protocols. In 2019, Cytecare was awarded the prestigious ESMO Designated Centres of Integrated Oncology & Palliative Care certification. Currently, only two medical centres in India (including Cytecare) have been granted this global accreditation.