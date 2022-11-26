Rohit Kamath dazzles with five for Epsilon

By Rahul Naresh
The NICE DH Cup saw plenty of goals yesterday, Day Three, of the intercorporate football tournament. Epsilon and Wissen moved into top spots of Group A and B respectively.
In Match 9, the first game on Saturday, Titan (3) beat Tavant (1). Shivashankaran starred for Titan scoring a hat-trick. Tavant managed just an unfortunate own goal by Hariprasad Prasad.
In Match 10, Bosch (4) drew with Wissen (4). Arun Kumar dazzled for Bosch in this topsy-turvy clash. While he scored twice, Arun Roy and Umesh Kumar scored a goal each. Two of Wissen’s goals came from Akash Mali, and the other two were shared between Siddharth Mavila and Shylesh Thilagar.
In Match 11, Epsilon (9) beat Puravankara (0) convincingly. Epsilon literally played with the ball and made the job look easy. Rohit Kamath was among the goals for Epsilon, scoring five of the nine. Anush Hegde, Akash Pillai, Alwin Mathew and Vinod M Venugopal scored a goal each, completing Epsilon’s tally of nine.
In Match 12, IQVIA (8) beat HL Klemove (0). It was a one-sided match with IQVIA out-playing HL Klemove. Dinesh Kumar scored four of the goals and controlled the game for IQVIA. Sourabh Rajnala and Avinash Acharya scored two each.
In Match 13, Tavant (3) beat Swiss Re (1) in a close game. Shubham Sharma, Mohammed Raazique Barkath and Syed Ashed Ahmed scored a goal each for Tavant. Swiss Re’s solitary goal came from Sagar A. In this game, the first bookings of the tournament were recorded. Mohammed and Sagar were shown yellow cards and Syed picked up the first red card of the tournament in the dying moments of the game. Luckily for Tavant, Swiss Re didn’t have enough time to capitalise on the man advantage.
In Match 14, Wissen (4) beat Adobe (1). It was a comfortable victory for Wissen in this final game of the day. Hat-trick hero Akash Mali scored three goals and Shylesh Thilagar scored the other one. Adobe pulled one goal back when they were down by three. Their only goal-scorer in the game for Adobe was Sukesh Shenoy.
It was an exciting Day Three of NICE DH Cup with 38 goals in all.
--------
Points table – NICE DH Cup 2022 – Day III
Group A:
----------------------------------------------------------
Teams P W L NR Pts
----------------------------------------------------------
Epsilon 3 2 0 1 7
Titan 3 2 0 1 7
Tavant 4 2 2 0 6
Swiss Re 1 0 1 0 0
Puravankara 3 0 3 0 0
Group B:
----------------------------------------------------------
Teams P W L NR Pts
----------------------------------------------------------
Wissen 4 3 0 1 10
BOSCH 3 2 0 1 7
IQVIA 3 1 2 0 3
Adobe 1 0 1 0 0
HL Klemove 3 0 3 0 0
----------------------------------------------------------