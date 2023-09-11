Fantom Hosts Vertical Blocks Podcast, Tezos Enters Formula 1 with NFTs, Everlodge Pumps 60%

Fantom (FTM) is getting a lot of attention, especially after the recent podcast with CEO Michael Kong, who discussed the ongoing developments. In addition, Tezos (XTZ) has entered the Formula 1 space and has given out free McLaren F1 collectibles, driving engagement further. In addition, Everlodge (ELDG) can spike to $0.035 as it can resolve key issues in the real-estate sector through blockchain technology.

Summary

● Analysts project that Fantom can rise to ​​$0.30

● Tezos expected to rise to $1.01 by the end of 2023

● Everlodge to surge to $0.035

Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction for 2023