Fantom Hosts Vertical Blocks Podcast, Tezos Enters Formula 1 with NFTs, Everlodge Pumps 60%

Fantom (FTM) is getting a lot of attention, especially after the recent podcast with CEO Michael Kong, who discussed the ongoing developments. In addition, Tezos (XTZ) has entered the Formula 1 space and has given out free McLaren F1 collectibles, driving engagement further. In addition, Everlodge (ELDG) can spike to $0.035 as it can resolve key issues in the real-estate sector through blockchain technology.
Summary
● Analysts project that Fantom can rise to $0.30
● Tezos expected to rise to $1.01 by the end of 2023
● Everlodge to surge to $0.035
The Fantom (FTM) Foundation recently held the latest Vertical Blocks podcast with CEO Michael Kong, covering the ongoing developments. He was joined by Nick Drakon to discuss Multichain insights and the importance of key developments.
The Fantom price is trying to recover above the $0.215 range, but it has failed to reach the upper threshold. Yet, the Fantom crypto aims to register a breakout, as buyers are accumulating in order to keep the price above the bar. In addition, the Fantom price has to recover from the 20-day EMA and rise above the 50, 100, and 200-day daily moving average.
The accumulation rate of buyers is not up to the desired mark as of lately. However, according to the Fantom price prediction, it can surge to $0.30 by the end of 2023
Tezos (XTZ) introduced a limited McLaren F1 Italian GP Digital Collectibles set, which is completely free for ecosystem participants. "McLaren Moments" is stepping into the Web3 world with an NFT collection as well, where anyone can engage with Formula 1 in a new way through the Tezos blockchain.
The Tezos price is seen moving down lately, as the price of the crypto is below the 8-day and 21-day moving averages. However, if bulls fail to hold the bearish movement, the crypto can likely fall under the lower boundary of the channel. Its RSI is at 54.26, and this could indicate that a potential bullish breakout is possible.
However, this move is only possible if far more buyers accumulate the Tezos crypto. However, based on the Tezos price prediction, it can reach $1.01 by the end of the year.
Everlodge is a notable project that gained a significant level of attention for its unique and innovative approach to solving real-world exchanges within the real estate market.
Moreover, problems like upfront costs and liquidity will be resolved through its introduction of Web3 technology and a proprietary marketplace. The Everlodge project is creating the world's first-ever platform, on top of which anyone can gain fractional luxurious property ownership with timeshare and NFT technology.
Everlodge can accomplish these goals through digitizing and then minting villas, homes, and more within NFTs. Not only that but they will then get fractionalized.
Anyone can purchase them partially for prices as low as $100. Furthermore, the Launchpad will empower developers by enabling them the opportunity to raise capital. Users who participate in early-stage projects through it can get far more significant ROI as well.
The ELDG native token trades at $0.016 during Stage 2 of its presale. Holders will use it for governance and can stake it in order to get passive income. Moreover, at launch, analysts project that it can surge to $0.035 in value, providing significant ROI.
