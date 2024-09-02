A roadmap for global diversification of your portfolio

But the Indian investor landscape is changing as younger investors are warming up to the idea of striking out foreign shores. Typically, those in the age group of 30-40 years and already invested in Indian assets are the ones venturing into adding foreign assets to their portfolio. Interestingly, about 30 per cent of these hail from Tier-2 / 3 cities. In terms of motivation, 50 per cent are looking for geographical diversification, 30 per cent are creating a fund base for education or travel and another 20 per cent are looking to invest in specific global companies.