Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

IMD issues 'yellow' alert for dense fog in Delhi on Saturday; air quality improves to 'poor'

The weather office said a cold wave is expected to affect isolated places in the city between January 3 and January 6.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 16:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsIMDDelhiAQI

Follow us on :

Follow Us