Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Will safeguard his creative legacy, ideals': Zubeen Garg's family announces trust in his memory

The singer's wife Garima Garg and sister Palmee Borthakur made the announcement at a press conference in Guwahati.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 16:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 16:04 IST
India NewsAssamTrustZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us