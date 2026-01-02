Agritech firm Arya.ag raises Rs 725 crore in Series D funding

<p>Bengaluru: Integrated grain commerce platform Arya.ag has raised Rs 725 crore ($80.58 million) in equity from GEF Capital Partners. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=investment">investment</a> will enable Arya.ag to deepen its engagement with farmers and their organisations to promote <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=climate%20">climate</a>-smart, market-led agriculture practices. </p><p>The funds will also strengthen Arya.ag’s ability to control post-harvest losses at the farm gate and across the agricultural supply chain, the company said. </p>.Startup funding down by 15%; DeepTech, EnergyTech gain momentum .<p><br>Founded in 2013 by Prasanna Rao, Anand Chandra and Chattanathan Devarajan, Arya.ag continues to grow as a profitable agritech company. </p><p>"This investment validates our approach of building integrated solutions that address the real challenges faced by India's farming community. We will use this capital to reach more farmers and develop products that reward sustainable practices at the farmgate. Our goal is to ensure that the smallest of stakeholders have access to information(data insights), finance and markets, through affordable technology," said Arya.ag Co-Founder and CEO Prasanna Rao.<br><br>The company reported net revenue of Rs 300 crore in H1 FY26, marking 28 per cent growth over last year, while profits rose 39 per cent to Rs 31.5 crore during the same period. Its operations currently span 60 per cent of Indian districts with a network of 12,000 agri-warehouses, aggregating and storing $3 billion of grain annually while enabling disbursement of over $1.5 billion in loans to agricultural stakeholders. </p>