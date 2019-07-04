5G spectrum will aid growth impetus to logistics sector

Abhishek Bansal, Co-Founder & CEO, Shadowfax

We are expecting that the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will initiate some remarkable steps to ease and escalate the growth of the logistics industry. Having witnessed the thrust of BJP government on digitalization in its earlier outing, we have immense hope for more of the same thrust for better and Advanced Technologies.

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

A directed focus on more advanced technology coupled with the upcoming 5G spectrum will give a growth impetus to the logistics sector in India. We look forward to a set of sector-specific policies for better handling of pertinent issues faced, which will be a major milestone for the logistics sector. For the past five years, the ruling government has been really supportive of Entrepreneurs & Startups companies, which gives us hope that the new budget will have some powerful package for logistics as well.