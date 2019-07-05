Budget 2019: FDI limit rise will allow robust invement

Budget 2019: FDI limit rise will allow robust invement

The need of the hour is to ensure the content supply matches the consumption demand: Ashish Patkar

DH Contributor
DH Contributor, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2019, 18:00pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 18:01pm ist
The advent of the mobile phone has ensured that more and more people are accessing content both entertainment and informational. (REUTERS File Photo)

By Ashish Patkar

The advent of the mobile phone has ensured that more and more people are accessing content both entertainment and informational. The need of the hour is to ensure the content supply matches the consumption demand. FDI limit increase will allow companies to robustly invest in content creation which will take us towards a content rich economy.

(The author of this article is the Founder and CEO of Monk Media Network)

