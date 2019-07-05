Budget 2019: FDI limit rise will allow robust invement

By Ashish Patkar

The advent of the mobile phone has ensured that more and more people are accessing content both entertainment and informational. The need of the hour is to ensure the content supply matches the consumption demand. FDI limit increase will allow companies to robustly invest in content creation which will take us towards a content rich economy.

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

(The author of this article is the Founder and CEO of Monk Media Network)