'Budget should ease the process of fundraising'

'Budget should ease the process of fundraising'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2019, 19:22pm ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2019, 19:22pm ist
Image for Representation

By Shubham Maheshwari,

"We expect the Modi Government to ease the process of fundraising for DIPP recognised startups. Early-stage Startups face a lot of challenges in day to day operations and functioning. Having a single-window clearance for funding would help us a lot. Also, there should be time-bound decision making in the case of fundraising."

The author is Founder at BeingChef.

 

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

startups
Budget 2019
Budget Expectations
Comments (+)
 