'Budget should ease the process of fundraising'

By Shubham Maheshwari,
"We expect the Modi Government to ease the process of fundraising for DIPP recognised startups. Early-stage Startups face a lot of challenges in day to day operations and functioning. Having a single-window clearance for funding would help us a lot. Also, there should be time-bound decision making in the case of fundraising."
The author is Founder at BeingChef.
