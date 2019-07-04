'Standardise sector with national retail trade policy'

Mr. Rupesh Jain, Founder & CEO of Candere.com

Indian jewellery market is still an unorganised sector, which makes way gaping holes in the norms and standards set for it. The roll out of a national retail trade policy could bring this on track and standardize the industry policies and limitations. The regulation of norms in the retail and e-commerce industry would create more trust in the mind of customers and control the discrepancies that are caused in areas like pricing and sales as this would lead to transparency and erase the doubts and fears which still lingers in the minds of the audience in spite of the fact that jewellery buying in India is higher than any other country in the world.

The author is the Founder & CEO of Candere.com, an online diamond jewellery acquired by Kalyan Jewellery.

