Union Budget 2019-20: Read Full Text Here

Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first Budget today as India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, during which she said that India can become a $5 trillion economy. She pointed out several key economic issues.
Find here the full speech of the Budge 2019-20
Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here
Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator
Comments (+)