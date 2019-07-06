Union Budget will only help capitalists: Mayawati

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 highlights: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Union Budget will only help capitalists: Mayawati

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Lucknow,
  • Jul 06 2019, 11:22am ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2019, 12:10pm ist
Reacting to the General Budget, BSP supremo Mayawati said that though the Union government tried to make it alluring, it would only help the capitalists. (AFP File Photo)

Reacting to the General Budget, BSP supremo Mayawati said that though the Union government tried to make it alluring, it would only help the capitalists.

"It has to be seen as to how this Budget of theirs is actually beneficial for the people of the country at the ground level," she said in a tweet, adding that the entire country was "distraught and harassed" by poverty, unemployment, poor educational and health facilities.

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

The BSP chief further said the Budget would "encourage the private sector and help big capitalists" at every level, further "complicating" the issue of reservation for the Dalits and backwards besides problems of inflation, poverty and unemployment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Budget of the Narendra Modi government's second term in the Lok Sabha Friday morning.

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Mayawati
BSP supremo Mayawati
Nirmala Sitharaman
Comments (+)
 