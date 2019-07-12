We have given 'absolutely' achievable targets: FinMin

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, talking about the Budget, said that the country has given itself absolutely achievable targets.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "Everyone who thinks we have set stiff targets is probably only looking at GST collections, which slowed down during the elections, for whatever reason. I think we have given ourselves absolutely achievable targets, and after taking everyone on board." She also believed that the GST collections would move up.

Talking about the hike in the petrol and diesel prices, she told HT that the middle-class got relief in the interim budget, and they shouldn't expect a change in the tax benefits in four months. FinMin mentioned that the Indian consumer and the agriculture sector are her top priorities for growing the economy from $2.5 trillion to $5 trillion.

Sitharaman, in her maiden budget last week, raised taxes on the super rich and gold imports in a bid to revive sagging growth.