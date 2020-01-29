Budget 2020: Empower education institutions to improve student skills

By Lakshmi Mittra

With initiatives such as Skill India, the government has taken great strides towards training the young talent. India has a significant young population of more than 800 million. New-age technologies are disrupting business models and creating numerous opportunities for the youth.

However, there’s a considerable gap between what is taught in education institutions and the actual skills required by the industry. The government should introduce measures to empower institutions that are proactively working towards bridging this gap and creating highly skilled human capital for the country.

(Author is VP – Center of Excellence (CoE) and Clover Academy, Clover Infotech)