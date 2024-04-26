Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP govt at Centre, CPI(M) govt in Kerala will be 'destroyed' soon, says A K Antony

He said the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre and the CPI(M)-led state government in the state will be "destroyed".

"This is a crucial election. As the election campaign ended yesterday, the whole of Kerala has felt a strong wave of anger against the central and state governments," Antony said.

He claimed the Congress-led UDF will bag all the 20 seats in the state. "The people's anger will destroy the Left front and the BJP," he added.

His son, Anil K Antony is contesting from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket.

The results will be out on June 4.