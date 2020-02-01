Budget 2020 great for startups: Zolostays CFO

By Sidhartha Mehra,

The 5-year deferral of perquisite tax on the Employee Stock option is a big boost to startup India. This is great for startups, especially in attracting and retaining talent within the organization. This will start solving those concerns and make us capable of sharing more employee shareholders out there.

With regard to increasing the limit and tenure on 100% deduction of profits to 100crs and 10 years, this will help cash flows if such companies to further invest.

(The writer is CFO, Zolostays)

