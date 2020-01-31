Budget 2020: Provide clarity on FDI regulations

By Neerav Jain

I hope the government will come forward in this budget and show their full support towards the startup ecosystem. Treating startups in the same bracket as already established multinationals is unsuitable. There should be separate taxation policies along with benefits to ensure ease of doing business for startups. We hope direct involvement and investment from the government towards the startup ecosystem will be extremely encouraging for job creation through entrepreneurship.

To give the much needed impetus to the growth of the economy, the government must provide clarity on FDI regulations as well. The furniture industry would also be elated if the consumer are given House Rental Allowance, to provide them with tax benefits. Together with the support of the government, the startup ecosystem is looking forward to doing greater business in 2020.

(Author is Founder and CEO of Cityfurnish)