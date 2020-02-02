Budget 2020 will build investor confidence: Nissan India

By Rakesh Srivastava

"On the Macro-economic viewpoint, It’s a decent reset, reform and caring budget with medium to long term objectives, laying foundation for the coming budgets. The government’s focus on building vibrant and dynamic economy by keeping a check on the inflation bodes well for the manufacturing especially the auto sector. The capital infusion into the PSU banks and tax reforms will encourage more liquidity in the marketplace. The budget’s push on boosting infrastructure and aiding the rural economy will help to counter the auto slow down.

From the Consumer perspective, The budget is a caring step towards benefitting the end user and uplifting the consumer sentiment amid challenging economic environment. It will build consumer confidence with the new optional income tax regime offering relief & create impetus to purchasing power. Optimistic about the government’s support to rural economy towards increasing investment and consumption. Overall, the budget will build investor confidence in multiple segments while promoting consumerism putting more money in the pockets."

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan India.