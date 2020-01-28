Eco-housing sector roots for hike in demand post Budget

By Saurabh Sood

"Since with a general trend of economic slowdown for the year 2019, the need for housing particularly green and eco-friendly housing did witness a slump but the commercial demand for these kinds of structures was there. For the year, 2020 we expect to see the commercial space for eco offices grow at the same time some remarkable improvement in the demand for eco-housing since cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi are set to witness being global manufacturing hubs for some reputed global brands and the management at the top will be a decisive factor."

(The writer, Saurabh Sood, is the Founder of Nature Homes)