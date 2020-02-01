How Twitterati is responding to the Union Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in Parliament on Saturday. The Budget was announced at a time when the economy is down and consumption of products has reduced. The Union Government announced income tax reduction in several slabs and this was the buzz among social media users.
Many Twitterati thanked the Government for the reduction in tax:
As always, new tax structure will not help for people in higher slabs
Check the screenshot#IncomeTax pic.twitter.com/O1niiFcQTY
— Mohit Jain (@MohitRJain) February 1, 2020
But it did not go down well with many others. Thus, Twitter users reacted to this new income tax rate cut through hillarious memes.
#IncomeTax for middle class
Till last night. Going forward pic.twitter.com/HycW2yWEx2
— Main Samay Hoon 2.0 (@MSamayhoon) February 1, 2020
#Budget2020 😭😭🙏🙏
Expectation Reality pic.twitter.com/27QpKcrhAq
— Pratik Prasun (@iamPrashi0915) February 1, 2020
Budget 2020 has two income tax slabs, one for those who takes income tax exemptions and one without exemptions. Twitter users also came up with memes about it.
Don't u think new #IncomeTax structure is more complicated?
All salaried classes r now in dilemma dat which #IncomeTax regime wud benefit him/her d best.Also 4Employers it's a cumbersome job 2seek option fr each employee as new scheme is optional,without exemption.#Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/fBxkb9DCP0
— Partha Banerjee🇮🇳 (@ParthaB34769052) February 1, 2020
Public doing #IncomeTax calculation post #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/BJ70nyZEaN
— Satpal Parmar (@satpalparmar) February 1, 2020
Indians tweeting about #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/9dnTc2hkUt
— Sakshi (@jalebiwaali) February 1, 2020
A Twitter user posted meme on how Nirmala Sitharaman explained new tax slab.
New Tax slabs as explained by our Finance Minister!
(WhatsApp) #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/oEVsY1cS1L
— Amit Shirodkar (@amit_shirodkar) February 1, 2020
Meme on how the Finance Minister fixed the Budget
#Budget2020
This is how Nirmala tai fixed Economy ...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qVGN6W0UM4
— Sujan Das (@_Im_SD_) February 1, 2020
