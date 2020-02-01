Twitterati's take on the Union Budget 2020

How Twitterati is responding to the Union Budget 2020

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2020, 18:48pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 19:29pm ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in Parliament on Saturday. The Budget was announced at a time when the economy is down and consumption of products has reduced. The Union Government announced income tax reduction in several slabs and this was the buzz among social media users.  

Many Twitterati thanked the Government for the reduction in tax:

But it did not go down well with many others. Thus, Twitter users reacted to this new income tax rate cut through hillarious memes.

Budget 2020 has two income tax slabs, one for those who takes income tax exemptions and one without exemptions. Twitter users also came up with memes about it.

           

 

 

A Twitter user posted meme on how Nirmala Sitharaman explained new tax slab.

Meme on how the Finance Minister fixed the Budget

