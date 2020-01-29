Reduce GST on LED lightings: Signify Innovations

By Sumit Padmakar Joshi

We are hopeful that the government will continue its focus on both urban and rural development and improving infrastructure such as highways, roads and transportation. Budget 2020 should also aim at expanding the number of smart cities in our country and leveraging connected technologies such as smart street lighting that can make these cities safer, energy efficient and more livable for its citizens.

We also hope that the government will work on stricter enforcement of compliance regulations and safety norms against illegal lighting products that put customer safety to risk. Furthermore, reducing the GST rates for LED lighting products will enable a wider penetration of LED products, especially in the rural areas, which in turn will also help reduce the electricity consumption for our country.

(Author is Vice Chairman and Managing Director Signify Innovations India limited, previously known as Philips Lighting Limited)