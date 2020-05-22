58 member film crew back in India after being stranded

58 member film crew back in India after being stranded for 2 months in Jordan

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  May 22 2020, 15:24 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 15:24 ist

After being stranded for nearly two months in Jordan due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a 58- member Malayalam film crew, including noted actor Prithviraj, arrived here on Friday by a special Air India flight.

The flight from Amman arrived here via New Delhi and the crew members were put on quarantine after completion of all formalities at the Cochin International Airport Limited here, official sources said. The crew had got stuck at Wadi Rum (Valley of the Moon) in the south of Joran, where they were shooting for a project "Aadujeevitham".

The shooting was stopped on March 27 owing to the measures taken by that country to counter the spread of coronavirus. The film is directed by award-winning director Blessy. Prithviraj had recently announced that Aadujeevithams Jordan shoot is complete. In a Twitter post, the actor had shared a photo of his entire crew.

 

