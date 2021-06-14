Accounts of 3 foreign funds backing Adani firms blocked: Report

The National Securities Depository (NDSL) has reportedly frozen accounts of three foreign funds that hold investments worth Rs 43,500 crore in four Adani Group firms, sending the companies’ high-flying shares tumbling between 5 per cent and 25 per cent on Monday.

The accounts of the three foreign funds — Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund — were blocked on or before May 31, the Economic Times reported.

Adani Enterprises and Nifty 50-listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top losers, falling over 15 per cent each.

The report said, citing an official, that the NSDL's move could be because of inadequate beneficial ownership documentation.

(With inputs from Reuters)