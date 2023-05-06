Air India gets 700 applications amid Go First exodus

Air India receives 700 pilot applications amid Go First exodus

The airline has been conducting walk-in interviews all over India over the past few months as it has developed ambitious expansion plans

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 13:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter/@GoFirstairways

In the midst of the Go First pilot exodus, Air India has received applications from 700 pilots to join the Maharaja.

According to a report by Times Of India, the airline has been conducting walk-in interviews all over India over the past few months as it has developed ambitious expansion plans. While Air India and IndiGo were searching for pilots just a few months ago, they now have an abundance of applications.

Nearly 740 of Go First's pilots fly the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, and they are currently looking for work as lessors are lining up to reclaim aircraft and the airline's future is uncertain.

Also Read: More trouble for Go First as lessors file for repossession of 20 planes

“Air India has received an overwhelming response to its recruitment advertisement for pilots released late last week. The recruitment of pilots is in preparation for the augmented large fleet of 470 aircraft. We have already received over 700 applications in the last few days as response to the advertisement which is under process. As a continuation of this recruitment process we are conducting walk-in interviews in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru,” an AI spokesperson said.

“The set of pilots in Air India who have not yet accepted the new compensation structure have also been reaching out seeking engagement. Considering these requests, we had organised a town hall (on Thursday) to clarify their doubts,” the spokesperson added.

Additionally, IndiGo recently hired a significant number of pilots. Applications are coming in for Akasa as well. After months of delayed salary payments and defaults on PF and TDS by the airline, which has been trying to raise funds in vain so far, employees of SpiceJet are also looking for options.

