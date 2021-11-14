Airbus receives order for 255 A321s at Dubai Airshow worth over $33 billion

Airbus took a mega-order for 255 single-aisle A321 aircraft on Sunday, the European plane-maker said in a statement, on the first day of a major air show in Dubai.
It said the order came from Wizz Air, Frontier, Volaris and JetSMART — all from US company Indigo Partners — for a total value of more than $33 billion, according to the latest list price published by Airbus in 2018.
