Airtel working with DGFT to remove name from blacklist

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it is working to get the company’s name removed from ‘Denied Entry List’, but added that DGFT’s latest action does not limit its ability to undertake future imports or exports.

The comment by the telecom operator came after the Commerce Ministry had put Bharti Airtel in denied entry list (DEL) for the non-fulfilment of export obligation under an export promotion scheme.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), which is under the Commerce Ministry, has put the company under the list, commonly known as a blacklist, for non-fulfilment of export obligation in respect of certain EPCG authorisation issued to it.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Airtel said, “The company is working towards an expeditious closure of this matter with the office of the DGFT and for getting the company’s name removed from the DEL.”

“It must also be noted that the said action does not limit the ability of the company to undertake future imports or exports,” Airtel added.