Amazon gets US approval to start drone delivery trials

Amazon gets US regulatory approval to start drone delivery trials

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 01 2020, 02:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 02:52 ist
The logo of Amazon. Credit: Reuters

Amazon.com Inc's drone service has received federal approval that will allow the company to begin testing commercial deliveries through its drone fleet, the e-commerce giant said on Monday.

Amazon Prime Air, the company's special service delivering packages in 30 minutes or less, has been approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to test delivering orders using autonomous drones.

The company joins Alphabet Inc's unit Wing and United Parcel Service Inc to receive FAA approval for drone delivery, while other smaller companies are still seeking approval.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amazon
United States
drone

What's Brewing

Earth may have been wet ever since it formed: Study

Earth may have been wet ever since it formed: Study

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 