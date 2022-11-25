Amazon to shut down food delivery business in India

  Nov 25 2022
  updated: Nov 25 2022
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Amazon Inc will shut down a food delivery business it was testing in India, the ecommerce giant said on Friday, a day after it announced the winding down of its online learning platform for high school students in the country.

"As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

"We don't take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing these programs in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners."

The Economic Times earlier reported that the business would be discontinued from December 29 onwards, citing a communication from the company to its restaurant partners.

On Thursday, Amazon said it was shutting down the Amazon Academy platform in India that was launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An uncertain macroeconomic environment is making the ecommerce giant review its global workforce, as the company plans to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles, Reuters reported last week.

