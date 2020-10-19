China approves Ant Group's $35 bn dual-listing for HK

Ant Group gets China's nod for Hong Kong leg of $35 billion dual-listing

Last week, CSRC was probing a potential conflict of interest in Ant's planned stock listing, delaying approval

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Oct 19 2020, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 09:26 ist
The financial technology giant plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's STAR Market. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's Ant Group has received approval from the Chinese securities regulator for the Hong Kong leg of its about $35 billion dual-listing, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The financial technology giant plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's STAR Market, in what could be the world's largest IPO, surpassing the record set by oil giant Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion float last December.

The person declined to be named as the matter was not public yet. Ant, which is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , declined to comment.

Also Read: Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant

IFR, which reported the development earlier citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, said Ant planned to seek listing approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange on Monday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is also expected to approve Ant's Shanghai Star Market IPO this week, said the IFR report.

Reuters reported last week that the CSRC was probing a potential conflict of interest in Ant's planned stock listing, delaying approval.

The regulator was looking into the role of Alipay, Ant's flagship payment platform, as the only third-party channel through which retail investors could buy into five Chinese mutual funds investing in the IPO.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hong Kong
China
business
IPO
FinTech

What's Brewing

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

 