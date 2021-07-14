Apple, Goldman Sachs planning 'buy now, pay later' service

Apple Inc is planning to launch a service that will allow users to repay Apple Pay purchases in installments, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Apple will use Goldman Sachs Group Inc, an existing partner for the Apple Card credit card since 2019, as the lender for the loans, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The service, known internally as Apple Pay Later according to the report, will rival "buy now, pay later" services from Affirm Holdings Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc that have recently become popular.
Shares of Affirm down about 9 per cent at $59 following the news, while PayPal traded lower.
The new offering is not linked to the Apple Card and does not require the use of one, Bloomberg News reported.
A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment. Apple was not immediately available for a comment.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways
K'taka govt now allows citizens to define their family
Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way
Deuba: Nepal's fifth time lucky prime minister
TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation
India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics
NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets
In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space
Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely