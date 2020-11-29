Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max lives up to the hype

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest Apple mobile upgrade to date. Also, except for the A14 Bionic chipset processor, it has better hardware in almost all departments including screen, camera, and battery capacity compared to the other three iPhone 12 series models. Its price starts at Rs 1,29,900.

Does the iPhone 12 Pro Max deliver the goods and is worth the hefty price-tag? Here are my thoughts.

Design, build quality, and display

As said before, iPhone 12 Pro Max is a real giant of a mobile. It is wider and taller than the predecessor. The weight of the device is a whopping 226g, almost a quarter of a kg, and is really hard to operate with a single hand.

It has a strong and glossy stainless steel rail with a flat design wherein the display on the front and the glass cover on the back fit flush with the frame. It has an additional Ceramic Shield, which is said to be the sturdiest protective gear for the mobile screen in the industry.

One advantage of having a massive 6.7-inch screen is, it offers a great viewing experience. The iPhone 12 Pro Max’s Super Retina XDR display with True Tone technology is rich with 2778x1284p resolution and offers max brightness up to 1,200 nits, and a pixel density of 458ppi (pixels per inch). It is just perfect for watching HDR content and play graphics-intense games.

Performance

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max runs iOS 14.2 powered by a 5nm class Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which promises 50% faster and better performance compared to any other mobile chipsets in the market.

During the entire testing period, it worked buttery smooth while using Augmented Reality (AR) apps, games, and during photography sessions too, and never showed any sign of slowing down. On AnTuTu benchmarking app, it scored an unbeatable 6,44,476 points.

As far as the battery life is concerned, it ranks best among the four iPhone 12 series models. It was able to last two days under normal usage. Even if you are the kind who likes to play games for long hours or binge-watch videos and OTT platforms, it will easily last a full day.

Camera

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with triple 12MP sensors-- Ultra Wide (f/2.4) + Wide (f/1.6) + Telephoto (f/2.2 ) backed by LiDAR scanner for faster auto-focus in the low-light condition and also comes in handy while using AR application.

It should be noted that the 12 Pro Max has a 65mm Telephoto lens and a bigger Wide lens (47% larger) compared to the standard 12 Pro (52mm Telephoto lens). With this, it promises 87% better low‐light images.

During the testing period, the 12 Pro Max took stunning images in all light conditions. The photos were able to retain the natural colours of the subject without any saturation. What impressed me a lot is the sharp detailed images in close-up shots and the clear edge detection around the subject.

Even the 12MP TruDepth camera on the front takes fine quality selfies with less noise even in low-light and indoor lighting conditions.

Final thoughts

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max lived up to the hype we expect from a true premium phone. It ticks all the key features-- top-notch premium built quality, excellent display, powerful processor, impressive camera hardware, and long-lasting battery.

Another, but critical aspect I like about iPhones is that Apple offers a minimum of five years of iOS software with security support. This guarantees the consumer can experience new features in the future unlike Android phones, which get a maximum of three years.

Add to that, Apple mobile supports 5G cellular connectivity, making it a future-ready phone for the Indian market.