Apple places Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur facility on probation; Taiwanese firm admits flaws

Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn has decided to restructure its management team at its massive plants, including the one that assembles Apple iPhones, in Sriperumbudur to “achieve and maintain high standards” that are needed after investigations by both firms found some “offsite dormitory facilities” did not meet “required standards".

Separately, Apple Inc has placed the Sriperumbudur facility that assembles high-end phones like iPhone 11 and 12, on probation as the California-based technology giant asserted that it will ensure its strict standards are met before the facility reopens.

Apple Inc said its independent auditors who inspected the factory and facilities of Foxconn in Sriperumbudur found some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees “do not meet our requirements”.

Also Read | Foxconn’s iPhone plant in TN to resume operations

“We are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented,” a spokesperson for Apple said, adding that the company holds its suppliers accountable to the highest standards in the industry and regularly conducted assessments to ensure compliance.

“Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur facility has been placed on probation and we will ensure our strict standards are met before the facility reopens. We will continue to monitor conditions closely,” the spokesperson added.

Though local sources said the facilities would be reopened on Wednesday as reported by DH this morning, the resumption of manufacturing and assembling work is expected to take a few more days.

In response to a detailed query from DH, a spokesperson for Foxconn Technology group said all employees will continue to be paid while the firm makes necessary improvements before restarting the operations.

Also Read | Foxconn to restructure management at Tamil Nadu iPhone plant

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. We have been investigating recent issues at our Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu and have found that some offsite dormitory facilities do not meet the required standards,” the Foxconn spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the company was “restructuring” the management team and management systems to ensure “we can achieve and maintain the high standards that are needed”.

“We are very sorry for the issue our employees experienced and are taking immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services we provide at the remote dormitory accommodations…we will continue to provide support for our employees as they return to work,” the spokesperson added.

Production at the Foxconn campus came to a halt on December 18 following protests by hundreds of workers demanding quality food.

The plants were shut on December 18 after hundreds of Foxconn employees blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru highway last week after 159 of their colleagues were admitted to various hospitals after they consumed food provided at a hostel managed by the firm.

The blockade on December 18 had brought traffic on one side of the NH to a complete halt for over six hours and came to an end only after intervention from the government.

Foxconn’s plants in Sriperumbudur manufacture mobiles phones and other electronic devices, including Amazon firestick, besides assembling high-end iPhones designed by Apple Inc.

The Taiwanese firm has expanded its facility more than once and had in 2020 pledged to invest over Rs 7,000 crore in enhancing capacity at its plants in the Sriperumbudur facility.

In a detailed press release issued on December 25, the Tamil Nadu government said Foxconn has been advised to improve the working and living conditions of employees who have been hired on a contract basis.

“Steps should be taken to improve the quality of the rooms, washrooms, water, and other basic amenities at the hostel. Steps should be taken to ensure that rooms, where employees stay, are well ventilated,” the statement said.

Foxconn, according to the statement, assured that it will urge the contractors to provide quality food to 15,000 employees working with the company.

Check out the latest videos from DH: